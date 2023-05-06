Sports
Chelsea end six-game losing run as Man City beat Leeds to extend EPL lead
Chelsea have secured a first victory in seven games as they defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in a Premier League game on Saturday.
After six straight losses in his second Blues spell, Blues manager Frank Lampard managed a win under his belt.
Chelsea, who had lost all four Premier League games since Lampard’s return in April, got ahead through Conor Gallagher’s early header.
Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth, but Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix struck inside the last 10 minutes to sealed the big win.
Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table with three games left, while gor Bournemouth, relegation remains a possibility.
Read Also: Lampard makes losing return as Chelsea beaten at Wolves
At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City extended their lead in the league with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United.
The Pep Guardiola side survived a late scare to beat a Leeds side playing under new manager Sam Allardyce for the first time.
Two fine first-half goals by Ilkay Gundogan had gotten the hosts in control, and could have gotten a third in the second half but missed a penalty.
Leeds got back in the game when Manuel Akanji failed to deal with a long ball and substitute Rodrigo beat Ederson with a low finish, but City held on to win.
In other Premier League games played concurrently, Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 over Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers also won 1-0 over Aston Villa.
