Lampard makes losing return as Chelsea beaten at Wolves

Frank Lampard made a losing return to Chelsea as he led the side to a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Chelsea legend was appointed an interim boss earlier this week to salvage the situation at Stamford Bridge following the departure of Graham Potter.

Wolves eased their relegation worries with the hard-earned victory, courtesy of a 31st-minute winner by Matheus Nunes.

Man Utd maintain top-four push with win over Everton

Elsewhere, Tottenham bounced back to beat Brighton 2-1, Newcastle defeated Brentford 2-1, West Ham pipped Fulham 1-0 and Aston Villa eased past Nottingham Forest 2-0.

At the King Power Stadium, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho (unused sub) and Wilfred Ndidi could not save Leicester City from a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

