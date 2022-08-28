Dennis, Awoniyi subbed in as Kane double helps Spurs beat Nottingham

England forward, Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur in their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in a Premier League game on Sunday.

The win at the City Ground sees Spurs remain unbeaten, having won all their games this season apart from the draw against Chelsea.

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action as substitutes for the hosts, who put up a fine performance against Antonio Conte’s side but failed to score.

Spurs were made to work for their victory, with Kane opening the scoring in the fifth minute before sealing victory on 81 minutes with a fine header.

Earlier on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Aston Villa were defeated 1-0 at home by West Ham.

