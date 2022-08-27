Sports
EPL: Arsenal make it four in a row; Chelsea bounce back as Liverpool net nine
Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Fulham to seal a fourth win in a row in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Gunners are yet to lose a point since the start of this campaign, having defeated all their opponents including Bournemouth, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.
Chelsea also secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge, with Raheem Sterling scoring a brace while Harvey Barnes scored for the Foxes.
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for the visitors, who are yet to clinch a win this season.
Read Also: Man Utd secure narrow win at Southampton to end dismal away run
Liverpool bagged a 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield as they secured their first win of the Premier League League season in style.
Elsewhere champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
In the other Premier League game on Saturday, Everton held Brentford to a 1-1 draw and Brighton defeated Leeds United 1-0.
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton, and played against compatriot Frank Onyeka who was an unused substitute for Brentford.
