Despite cease-fire deal, Israeli forces, worshippers clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque | Ripples Nigeria

International
Despite cease-fire deal, Israeli forces, worshippers clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli security forces have attacked Muslim faithfuls at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, firing tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza.
A footage on Twitter revealed Israeli police firing into crowds of Palestinian worshippers shortly after they had congregated for Friday prayers.
اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف قوات الاحتلال للمصلين في المسجد الأقصى بالرصـ.ـاص المطاطي وقنـ.ـابل الصوت pic.twitter.com/564C318Rkc
— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2021
Tens of thousands prayed at the mosque on Friday afternoon, which was followed by celebrations, chants in support of Gaza, and distribution of sweets.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had been targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and began “riot” suppressing measures.
At least 20 Palestinians have been wounded, with two being taken to hospital, according to Palestine Red Crescent. Reuters reported stones and Molotov cocktails being thrown towards police.
READ ALSO: Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli air raid on his Gaza neighbourhood
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding Friday after 11 days of deadly airstrikes pounded the Palestinian enclave. At least 232 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, including 65 children.
Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel forcing many to flee for underground shelters. Twelve were killed in Israel by rocket fire.
The fighting was originally triggered by violent raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque and the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...