Despite cease-fire deal, Israeli forces, worshippers clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque | Ripples Nigeria

Israeli security forces have attacked Muslim faithfuls at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, firing tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza.

A footage on Twitter revealed Israeli police firing into crowds of Palestinian worshippers shortly after they had congregated for Friday prayers.

اللحظات الأولى لاستهداف قوات الاحتلال للمصلين في المسجد الأقصى بالرصـ.ـاص المطاطي وقنـ.ـابل الصوت pic.twitter.com/564C318Rkc — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 21, 2021

Tens of thousands prayed at the mosque on Friday afternoon, which was followed by celebrations, chants in support of Gaza, and distribution of sweets.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had been targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and began “riot” suppressing measures.

At least 20 Palestinians have been wounded, with two being taken to hospital, according to Palestine Red Crescent. Reuters reported stones and Molotov cocktails being thrown towards police.

READ ALSO: Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli air raid on his Gaza neighbourhood

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding Friday after 11 days of deadly airstrikes pounded the Palestinian enclave. At least 232 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, including 65 children.

Thousands of rockets were fired into Israel forcing many to flee for underground shelters. Twelve were killed in Israel by rocket fire.

The fighting was originally triggered by violent raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque and the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions