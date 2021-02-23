Despite harsh economy, Nigerians drank more beer in 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Despite harsh economy, Nigerians drank more beer in 2020
Despite the current crippling nature of the Nigerian economy, the citizens spent more money on beer last year, Ripples Nigeria reports.
The analysis of financial statements of two of the country’s largest brewers, Nigeria’s Breweries Plc and Guinness Nigeria, showed combined revenue of N408.4 billion for last year.
This was N19.8 billion higher than N388.6 billion Nigerians spent on alcoholic liquor in 2019.
It also showed that the amount spent on beer increased by 5.09 percent compared to the previous year.
Nigeria’s Breweries, the country’s largest manufacturer by market size, recorded N336.9 billion in 2020 up from N 322.8 billion reported in 2019.
The company has a rich portfolio which includes Star Lager, Guilder Lager Beer, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken Lager, Goldberg Lager, Life, Continental Lager, Star Lite Lager, Ace Passion, Apple Spark, 33 Export Lager, and Williams Dark Ale.
Others are – Turbo King Stout, More Lager, Breezer, Ace Roots, Star Radler, Ace Rhythm, Star TripleX, Strongbow Cider, Maltina, Maltina Pineapple, Maltina Sip-it, Amstel Malta, Fayrouz, Climax Energy drink, Malta Gold, Himalt, and Maltex.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 2020 profit slumps by 31%
Guinness Nigeria Plc, the second-largest brewery in the country on the other hand reported N71.5 billion in 2020 from N65.8 billion recorded in 2019.
Guinness Nigeria made the revenue selling to Nigerians Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Extra Smooth, Malta Guinness, Malta Herbs Lite, Harp Lager, Smirnoff Ice, Satzenbrau Lager, Dubic Lager, Dubic Malt, Snapp, and Orijin Ready to Drink.
Other products on the brand platform are – Orijin Spirit Mixed Drink, Orijin Bitters, Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana, Guinness Africa Special, and Orijin Zero.
The other beer manufacturer, AB International Breweries is yet to release its 2020 financial report.
To boost their competitiveness, both beer giants spent a combined N30.4 billion on advertisement and marketing promotion.
While Nigeria Breweries spent N24.8 billion on advertisement and sales promotion in 2020, Guinness Nigeria spent N5.61 billion on marketing activities during the same period.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...