Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as First Bank leads investors’ activities | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as First Bank leads investors’ activities
Renewed investors’ interest in Nigeria’s capital market lifted the bourse out of the bear territory on Tuesday as it rallied round to slightly increase the equity capitalisation to N21.014 trillion.
The equity capitalization slipped to N21.008 trillion on Monday due to investors’ loss of confidence in the nation’s stock market.
The market had started the week with a decline in the number of shares traded but the figure jumped to 337.95 million on Tuesday, surpassing the 289.33 million on Monday.
During trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), rising investors’ confidence also increased the value of market shares as the All Share Index (ASI) rose slightly from 40,154.09 to 40,164.86.
This boosted the number of completed deals as it moved upwards to 5,232 and surpassed the number of deals secured on Monday, which was reported at 4,953.
The value of shares also increased from N3.57 billion to N3.84 billion on Tuesday.
At the end of trading, Livestock’s share price increased from N2.1kobo to N2.25kobo per share following a gain of N0.15kobo.
AIICO share price rose by 7.14 percent and moved from N1.12kobo to N1.20kobo.
Flour Mills made the list following a gain of N1.8kobo which increased its share price from N29.2kobo to N31.
Zenith Bank gained 1.2kobo to end trading at N26 from N24.8kobo on Tuesday.
Cutix also recorded a gain of N0.1kobo and moved from N2.15kobo to N2.25kobo per share at the end of trading.
Sunu Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shielding 9.88 percent in share price to drop from N0.81kobo to N0.73kobo at the end of trading.
LASACO also made the list after its share price dropped from N1.52kobo to N1.37kobo following a loss of N0.15kobo in the share price.
READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market
African Prudential share price plunged by N0.65kobo to secure the third spot after ending trading at N5.95kobo from N6.6kobo.
Associated Bus Company share price declined from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 8.57 percent in share price during trading.
UPL completed the list as its share price fell by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.18kobo per share, having opened trade with N1.29kobo.
For traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 64.58 million shares worth N471.80 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 52.67 million and valued at N1.34 billion.
Transcorp was next with 41.98 million shares traded at a cost of N38.11 million.
United Capital reported 20.96 million shares worth N128.22 million while United Bank of Africa recorded 18.14 million traded shares at a value of N153.23 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...