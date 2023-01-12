News
Diri launches Nigeria’s first electronic court in Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has formally launched the state’s electronic court filing system.
The governor, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, launched the new filing system while inaugurating the remodelled State High Court complex at Onopa, Yenagoa.
The court was reconstructed and named after the pioneer Chief Judge of the state, the late Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku.
Diri said the electronic filing system would ensure quick and effective administration of justice in the state.
He commended the outgoing state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, for her 13-year service in the state’s judiciary and completion of the project within the stipulated deadline.
READ ALSO:Diri laments over 250,000 out-of-school children in Bayelsa
The governor said: “I like to commend Justice Abiri for working with the executive arm of government to deliver good governance. Our prosperity administration views the judiciary as an important pillar of our democracy.
“And that is why we have continued to give other arms of government their dues without hindrance. What we see today is the outcome of that cordial working relationship.
“This edifice is named after the late Justice Ungbuku. I see this as an act of remembrance and honor to those who have served our state. Justice Ungbuku is actually one of our heroes past in the judiciary of Bayelsa State.”
