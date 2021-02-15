Metro
DJ jailed for cloning ex-Army boss, Buratai’s, Dangote daughter’s facebook accounts
A Disc Jockey (DJ) Blessed Michael is to spend six months in prison for cloning the Facebook accounts of a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai (retd) and Mariya Dangote, daughter of industrialist, Aliko Dangote, and using the false identities to solicit money from unsuspecting victims under various guise.
The convict who was prosecuted before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on one count amended charge bordering on cheating by impersonation, employed the cloned Facebook account of the retired army chief in soliciting from persons seeking enlistment into the army.
In the same vein, he left a telephone number in the cloned Facebook account of Dangote’s daughter, which he invited prospective victims to call, to claim a certain amount of money,
Victims of the scam alerted the Commission, leading to the arrest of the fraudster by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC.
READ ALSO: Corper, one other jailed in Kwara over love scam
The Charge reads: “that you Blessed Micheal,( M) of No.2 Okoro, Benin City, Edo State sometime in January, 2021 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court did commit cheating by impersonation by pretending to be Tukur Yusuf Buratai ( former Chief of Army Staff ) and Mariya Dangote ( Daughter to Aliko Dangote ) on Facebook accounts you created using your iPhone 6, infinix Hot 5 and in such assumed character obtained MTN recharge card worth One Thousand Naira ( N1000) only from unsuspecting persons , you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna State and punishable under section 309 of the same Law”.
The defendant, pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the EFCC counsel, Y. J Matiyak to ask the Court to convict and sentence him accordingly.
Justice Tukur, convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment without option of fine.
Join the conversation
Metro
WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.
The Head of National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, who announced the release of the examination results in Lagos, said results of 5,548 candidates were withheld over various cases of examination malpractice.
According to him, out of 61, 509 candidates that sat for the examination, 61,111 or 99.35 percent of the total candidates had their results fully processed and released.
He added that results on a few subjects for 398 others, representing 0.65 percent of the total candidates are still being processed due to some errors traceable to the candidates.
The WAEC chief revealed that the cases are being investigated and report of the investigations would be presented to the body’s appropriate committee for determination in due course.
Areghan noted that the committee’s decision would be communicated directly to the affected candidates thereafter.
On the breakdown of the results, he stated that 61,509 candidates sat for the examination at 540 centres spread across the country.
However, the figure was lower than the 66,375 candidates that wrote the examination in 2019.
READ ALSO: WAEC releases WASSCE timetable
He blamed the development on the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Areghan said: ”The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 61,509 candidates that sat for the examination, 31,751 of them obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics.
”A total of 24,491 other candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
”Of this number, 12,040, representing 49.16 percent, are male candidates while 12,451 others representing 50.84 percent are female candidates.
”The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 and 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 and 35.10 percent respectively.
“Thus, there is a marginal increase of 4.72 percent in performance in this regard.”
Join the conversation
Metro
NEMA reacts to BRT fire incident, says no casualties
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday reacted to the fire incident involving a BRT bus on Ikorodu Road.
The agency says all 45 passengers were rescued unhurt.
Earlier today, Ripples Nigeria reported that a BRT bus had gone up in flames at Idi Iroko bus stop along the Ikorodu Road, inward Anthony.
READ ALSO: LAGOS: Train collides with truck, as BRT bus goes up in flames
Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of NEMA, South-west corridor, said the accident occurred around 11 a.m., at the Idiroko area of the state while conveying passengers from Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and Lagos Island.
Mr Farinloye explained that the affected bus was deployed to rescue the passengers as their initial bus had developed mechanical fault.
“The bus was a rescued bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken-down bus.
“The initial bus took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which made the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers.
“NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. All passengers were rescued unhurt,” Mr Farinloye said.
Join the conversation
Metro
Oyo SIEC rolls out time-table for LG polls
The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), has scheduled May 15, 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m for the conduct of elections into the 33 Local Government Areas of the state, and presented a timetable and guidelines for the 2021 polls.
A statement signed on Monday by the commission’s Chairman, Isiaka Olagunju, encouraged stakeholders to support and cooperate with the commission to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.
The statement read: “In compliance with Section 30 Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Section 5 (a) and Paragraph 1 (1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, the general public is hereby informed that Elections will be conducted in thirty-three (33) Local Government Councils in Oyo State on Saturday, 15th May 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m
“The breakdown of the election time table is as follows: Monday, 15th February, 2021, (a) Publication of notice of Election, (b) Release of Election Time Table, (c) Release of Election Guidelines.”
“Wednesday, 17th February -Friday, 14th May 2021, (a) Commencement of Political Activities, Commencement and end of Campaigns by Political Parties.”
“Monday, 22nd February and Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, Conduct of Party Primaries by Political Parties and observation of Primaries by the Commission.”
READ ALSO: Ex-lawmaker condemns Makinde’s handling of Oyo security crisis
“Friday 12th March- Friday 19th March 2021, Display of Voters register Collection of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties.”
“Monday 22nd March and Friday 26th March 2021, Submission of Personal Data Forms for candidates by Political Parties.”
“Saturday 27th March -6th April, 2021, Verification/Screening of Councillorship Candidates.”
“Monday 5th April –Tuesday 6th April 2021, Verification/Screening of Chairmanship candidates.”
“Wednesday, 7th April 2021, Delivery of list of qualified candidates to political parties by OYSIEC.”
“Friday 9th April –Sunday 11th April 2021, Appeals/Substitution of un-cleared candidates.”
“Wednesday, 14th –Friday 16th April 2021, Screening of substituted candidates by OYSIEC.”
“Tuesday 20th April – Friday 30th April 2021, Collection of Nomination Forms by all cleared candidates.”
“Wednesday, 5th May – Thursday 6th May 2021, Submission of nomination Forms by all Cleared candidates by political parties.”
“Friday, 7th May 2021, Publication of names of qualified candidates.”
“Monday 10th May –Friday 14th May 2021, a Submission of names and addresses of Parties’ agents to the Commission Publication of Notice of Polls.”
“Friday, 14th May, 2021, End of Electioneering campaign (12 midnight).”
“Saturday, 15th May, 2021, ELECTION DAY (8:00 A.M – 3:00 P. M.).”
“Saturday, 22nd May, 2021, RUNOFF/RE-RUN ELECTION (IF ANY).”
“In conclusion, stakeholders are hereby enjoined to give their support and cooperation to the Commission so as to organize and conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent local government councils elections in Oyo State,” the statement ended.
Join the conversation
Trending
-
Politics21 hours ago
Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
-
Latest23 hours ago
Aina bags assist, Maja nets brace as Fulham stun Everton with Iwobi benched
-
Politics21 hours ago
Makinde, Akeredolu visit scene of Oyo traders’ clash, call for peace
-
Nigeria In One Minute15 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, February 15, 2021
-
Politics16 hours ago
520 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 146,184. Deaths, recoveries updated
-
Latest12 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife
-
Latest15 hours ago
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
-
Business13 hours ago
Ecobank, Nigerian Breweries, NNFM, make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list