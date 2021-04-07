DMO offers two new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
DMO offers two new FG savings bonds for subscription at N1,000
The Debt Management Office on Tuesday opened two new Federal Government of Nigeria savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit.
According to information obtained from the DMO’s official website, one is a two-year savings bond due on April 14, 2023 at an interest rate of 5.522 per cent per annum.
The second offer is a three-year bond due on April 14, 2024,at an interest rate of 6.522 per annum.
The bonds are opened at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 in multiples of N1,000 thereafter and subject to a maximum of N50 million.
“It is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.”
It urged interested investors to contact the stock-broking firms appointed as distribution agents by the DMO.
