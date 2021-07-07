International
Dutch journalist in critical condition after Amsterdam shooting incident
The Netherlands crime reporter, Peter R de Vries, is currently battling for his life after he was shot on a central Amsterdam street on Tuesday evening.
Authorities confirmed that De Vries, a well-known journalist famous for exposing notorious criminals in the country, was reportedly shot on the head and body by gunmen.
The 64-year-old TV presenter has over the years handled and solved notable cases, including some of the most illustrious judicial errors in Dutch history.
The police said on Wednesday de Vries was shot up to five times, adding that three people had been arrested, including a Polish and a Dutch national.
While the motive behind the shooting has not been ascertained, one of his colleagues, Wouter Laumans, a crime reporter with the Dutch daily, Het Parool, said de Vries has made several enemies over the years.
“Last year, de Vries acted as confidential counsellor for the crown witness in the trial against Ridouan Taghi, a prominent crime boss who was arrested in Dubai in 2019.
“With this, he chose a camp in a very explosive underworld conflict in which many people have already been killed.”
Moroccan-born Taghi was placed on international arrest warrants for murders and drug trafficking.
