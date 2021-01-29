Edo primary schools to resume February 1 as union threatens protest

Public primary schools in Edo State are to resume unfailingly by February 1, 2020, the state government has announced.

The government warned that any teacher who fails to resume will be sanctioned.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., disclosed this in a statement while adding that the “government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.”

The statement read, “This is to inform all parents, teachers and the general public that all public primary schools in Edo State shall resume full activities on Monday 1st February 2021.

“Parents are expected to make their children and wards ready for resumption on this date. The Edo State Government wishes to reemphasize that all public school teachers and head teachers are required to be present in their various schools.

“Failure to resume work would be considered a forfeiture of salary as the government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.”

Ogie further said, “Head teachers and teachers who are desirous of staying away from work in support of the sponsored strike action by certain elements of the Edo State Branch of the National Union of Teachers, are required to hand over all school property in their custody to their respective Education Secretaries.

“The Edo State Government through the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is collaborating with the relevant security agencies to ensure the protection of all public schools and any willful destruction of government property will be met with criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

The directive followed the planned protests by the Nigeria Union of Teachers in the state on February 1.

The Union says the state government has failed to meet its 10-points demands.

