EdoDecides... Obaseki accuses INEC of manipulating poll in favour of APC | Ripples Nigeria

An aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was manipulating the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

“Suddenly, card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular,” Osagie said in a statement he made available to newsmen on Saturday.

He went further to claim that voters were being disenfranchised and “we are constrained to say that this is sabotage.”

He said, “Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State.”

The ongoing governorship election in the state is majorly being fiercely contested between incumbent Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

