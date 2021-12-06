Ecobank appoints Jubril Lawal Nigeria MD

The Ecobank Group on Monday confirmed the appointment of an Executive Director with the Guarantee Trust Bank, Jubril Mobolaji Lawal, as the managing director designate for its Nigeria operations.

Lawal was appointed the Ecobank managing director a few months after he was snubbed by GTB as successor to Olusegun Agbaje who was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer following the restructuring of GTBank into a Holding Company, GTCO.

Six executive directors – Demola Odeyemi, Bolaji Lawal, Haruna Musa, Miriam Olusanya, and Babajide Okuntola – vied for the top position but Olusanya was later appointed as Agbaje’s successor in July.

READ ALSO: Ecobank cuts loans to customers by 2%

In a statement issued by Ecobank on Monday, the lender said the senior banking executive would also coordinate its regional operations.

Lawal will succeed Patrick Akinwuntan who is expected to retire from service in January 2022.

The statement read: “Mobolaji was selected and appointed as Managing Director designate following a keenly contested selection process, which included both internal and external candidates.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now