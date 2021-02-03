EFCC obtains court order to arrest ExxonMobil MD, Richard Laing

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a court order for the arrest of Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Richard Laing.

The anti-graft agency had sought the order following Laing’s refusal to honour its previous invitations.

A statement by the commission’s head, media and publicity, Wilson Uwijaren and made available to Ripples Nigeria said EFCC had sent three invitations to Laing for questioning over Mobil’s role in an alleged procurement fraud of over $213 million, which EFCC was investigating.

With the bench warrant, EFCC is authorised by law to effect Laing’s arrest.

According to Uwujaren, Justice Okon Abang issued the arrest order on Friday January 29, 2021, following its request.

He further explained that the invitation into Mobil’s activities borders on fraudulent creation of Change Orders worth over $213 million.

Mobil isn’t the only company on EFCC’s radar relating to the procurement fraud case. Other companies are Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited and Global Offshore Limited, as well as Mobile Producing Nigeria.

“The Commission is investigating alleged procurement fraud in the Major Integrity Pipelines Project involving Mobile Producing Nigeria as the contracting company, Suffolk Petroleum Services Limited as the main contractor, Saipem Contracting Nigeria, Global Offshore Limited and Van Ord as sub-contractor to SPSL.” Uwujaren disclosed in a statement to Ripples.

