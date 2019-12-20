EFCC secures court’s nod to detain Adoke for 14 days

Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, on Friday granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) request to detain the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), for 14 days.

The judge granted an ex-parte application filed by the Commission for leave to retain the ex-AGF in its custody in order to conclude investigation into his alleged involvement in the $1.2billion Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 scam.

Adoke was arrested by the EFCC operatives shortly after he returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he had been detained since November.

The former minister was whisked to the EFCC office in Abuja where he was questioned on his alleged involvement in the OPL 245 scam and other allied corruption cases including the now-controversial Gas Processing and Supply Agreement between the Federal Government and the Irish firm, the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

