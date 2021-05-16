Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for cease-fire in Gaza, as Israeli airstrike destroys AP, Al-Jazeera offices | Ripples Nigeria

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in the fight between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, spoke to Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and both agreed that there was a need for an immediate cease-fire.

A report from SPA noted that the two diplomats had called on the international community to confront the aggressive Israeli practices against the Palestinian people.

Also, the American President, Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation in Gaza.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel had taken and intended to take.

This came hours after an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in the city of Gaza, which housed offices of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera Television.

Commenting on the incident, the President and CEO of AP, Gary Pruitt said the agency was “shocked and horrified” at the strike while Al Jazeera vowed that it “would not be silenced”.

