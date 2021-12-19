Ekiti Commissioner resigns to join 2022 governorship race

Ekiti Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, has resigned his appointment to contest the state’s 2022 governorship election.

Faparusi had in a letter to Governor Kayode Fayemi dated December 14 declared his intention to resign.

Copies of the letter which was acknowledged by the Governor on December 17 were distributed to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

“It is with great pleasure that I thank you for the vote of confidence reposed in me to represent Ayekire Local Council Development Area in the state’s Executive Council.

“It enabled me to serve as the political head of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, which is pivotal to the development agenda of this administration.

“Under your proactive leadership, I had the rare opportunity to consolidate on my cognate experience, broaden my perspective and build capacities in the service to the people.

“These are the bases of my decision to vie for the governorship seat following extensive consultations with the people and critical stakeholders.

“I wish to convey my decision to resign from the government to enable me to focus on the intense work required to make our party walk to victory at the poll.” The letter read in part.

“I once again reaffirm my loyalty to you and my commitment to the progress of our great party and Ekiti State.”

Faparusi was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2011, where he represented Ekiti East/Gbonyin/Emure Federal Constituency for four years.

He has been at the vanguard in the agitation for the zoning of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to the South Senatorial district.

Faparusi becomes the second top appointee of Gov. Fayemi to resign to contest the APC’s governorship primary election scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022.

Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, left the cabinet two weeks ago following a directive of Gov. Fayemi that cabinet members eyeing the governorship seat should resign on or before Dec. 18.

The number of politicians that have so far shown interest in the governorship position across the board has risen to about 30.

