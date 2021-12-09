Ekiti SSG resigns, picks form to contest in 2022 guber race

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has resigned his position.

This comes after the recent directive by Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi that any member of his cabinet and other appointees vying for political offices should resign before December 18.

Oyebanji proceeded to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2022 Ekiti State Gubernatorial election at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

READ ALSO: I have no interest in Ekiti 2022 guber race —Adebayo

Meanwhile, Oyebanji is the first and only appointee of Governor Fayemi to have taken the bold step of resigning as well as expressing his governorship interest as of now.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now