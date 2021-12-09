Politics
Ekiti SSG resigns, picks form to contest in 2022 guber race
The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji has resigned his position.
This comes after the recent directive by Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi that any member of his cabinet and other appointees vying for political offices should resign before December 18.
Oyebanji proceeded to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2022 Ekiti State Gubernatorial election at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.
READ ALSO: I have no interest in Ekiti 2022 guber race —Adebayo
Meanwhile, Oyebanji is the first and only appointee of Governor Fayemi to have taken the bold step of resigning as well as expressing his governorship interest as of now.
