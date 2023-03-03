El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello at Supreme Court for naira redesign policy judgment

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State are already in the Supreme Court in Abuja as the apex court is set to deliver judgment in a suit filed by three governors challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The suit which was initially initiated by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States, and was later joined by 16 other states, is slated to get a ruling on Friday after suffering an earlier adjournment.

On resumption, the panel of justices took a one hour adjournment to return to deliver its judgment.

Justice John Okoro, had, on February 22, led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Court in adjourning the suit for the court to make its decision known today.

The states are praying the apex court to annul and set aside the policy on the ground that it was inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians

