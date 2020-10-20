EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot policemen to check violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of anti-riot police officers to protect lives and property of Nigerians following the violence that trailed the ongoing #EndSARS campaign in the country.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the deployment of the anti-riot police officers is to secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

The statement read: “The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen the security around correctional facilities nationwide.

“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, the commissioners of police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective commands.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from correctional facilities.

“He advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”

The #EndSARS protests which began 12 days ago had crippled activities in many parts of the country.

The protesting youths had repeatedly rebuffed overtures from the government at all levels to allow peace to reign across the country.

