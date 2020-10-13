EndSARS: Rivers residents defy Gov Wike, troop out to protest (Video)

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers State to demand the abolition of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, despite the state governor’s directives against the movement.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the state Governor Wike Nyesom had banned the demonstration in a statement through his Commissioner for Information, Mr Paulinus Nsirim.

He said “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State”.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order”.

“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book”.

However, protesters went round some streets of the town, and gathered opposite Pleasure Park, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

The EndSARS movement, a call for the disbandment of SARS, and end to police brutality has been ongoing since last week.

"Wike we dey come o." Port Harcourt protesters chant as they walk towards the Rivers State Government House. #SarsMustGo #SarsMustGoNow pic.twitter.com/yW2qPbQto2 — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) October 13, 2020

