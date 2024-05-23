Enugu masquerader arrested, arraigned for assaulting woman

In an unusual case, the police in Enugu have arrested and arraigned a masquerader for allegedly assaulting a woman in the city.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday, said the masquerade was intercepted and arrested on May 12, 2024, around 3.45 p.m. by operatives of the Nsukka Sector of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad.

According to Ndukwe, the masquerade, popularly known as Oriokpa, was sighted physically assaulting a female victim at Ugwuoye Junction, Nsukka, when the operatives arrested it.

Ndukwe stated that the masquerader, later identified as one Ugwuoke Ebube, aged 22, had been arraigned in court on Wednesday in Nsukka, even as he noted that the court later granted him bail.

Read Also: Kano Assembly dissolves four emirates created by Ganduje

Explaining, Ndukwe said that the investigation carried out by the command into the case suggested that the suspect was part of a group of masqueraders that similarly assaulted a female nurse riding a motorcycle, as captured in a viral video in April 2024.

“He was today, May 22, 2024, arraigned in the Nsukka Magistrate Court of Enugu State, Nigeria, but was granted bail by the court,” Ndukwe said.

The motive behind the attack is unknown. Masquerades, often representing spiritual entities or ancestors, traditionally hold a respected position in Nigerian culture. However, there have been instances where masqueraders have been accused of misconduct.

The woman, who sustained minor injuries during the assault, reportedly pressed charges against the individual behind the mask. The police apprehended the masquerader and were able to identify the person behind the costume.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now