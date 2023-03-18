EPL: Everton frustrate Chelsea as Leicester end losing streak with Brentford draw

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The Blues were looking to pick a fourth straight win in the game but were frustrated by their visitors, who had Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi in action.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles stàrs Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action as Leicester City played a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Foxes had been on a losing streak but successful claimed a point as Harvey Barnes goal cancelled Mathias Jensen opener for Brentford.

Tottenham had a strong opposition in Southampton as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

Earlier in the day, Aston Villa thrashed Bournemouth 3-0 while Leeds United fought to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 to climb out of the bottom three.

More to follow…

