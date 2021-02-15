EU congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, promises support for reform in WTO

The European Union on Monday congratulated the Nigerian former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, who reacted to the news on the election of Okonjo-Iweala as WTO chief on Twitter, said Europe is fully behind the Nigerian in her new role as head of the 164-member organization.

The WTO General Council confirmed the appointment of the ex-World Bank managing director during its Monday’s meeting.

The development climaxed the selection process that included eight candidates from Egypt, South Korea, and other parts of the world.

She replaced Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo, who stepped down from the post in August last year.

Von der Leyen wrote: “This is a historic moment for the entire world. I’m so glad to see a woman from Africa at the head of the @WTO. Europe is fully behind you. We support the reform of the WTO and will help you protect the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

