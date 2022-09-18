Ex-deputy governorship candidate, Tata, supporters dump PDP for APC in Yobe

The former deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, Abba Tata, and his supporters on Sunday dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors were received at the ceremony in Damaturu by Governor Mai Bala Buni.

In his remark at the event, the governor described Tata as a political asset to the APC.

He expressed joy that Tata, a founding member of PDP, left the party for the first time since 1998.

Buni urged other members of opposition parties to join the APC, saying the party was big enough to accommodate all politicians in the state.

He promised that APC would be fair and just to all the defectors.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Legislative and Political Matters, Alhaji Aji Bularafa, said Tata was endeared to the APC due to the developmental strides of the Buni’s administration in the state.

He listed the achievements to include the construction of four ultra-modern markets, renovation, and construction of 134 primary health care centres across the state.

