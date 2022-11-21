Ex-gov Dankwambo opts out of Wike’s integrity group, declares support for Atiku

A former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hasan Dankwambo, has opted out of the G-5 group formed by the five aggrieved governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governors who are pushing for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, met in Lagos on Sunday and reaffirmed their commitment to reconciliation in the party.

They also rechristened the gathering as Integrity Group.

Dankwambo, who was visible during the PDP presidential campaign in Gombe on Monday, declared his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

He declared his readiness to work for the success of the party at all levels in next year’s elections.

The former governor also donated 20 vehicles to be used for the party’s campaigns in Gombe State.

In his address at the campaign rally, Abubakar promised to rejuvenate the virtues of Nigeria’s late former Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.



READ ALSO: ‘Ignore G-5 complaints, lose 2023 presidential election’, Ortom tells PDP

He also vowed to bring development to the North-East in particular and Nigeria as a whole if elected as the country’s president in 2023.

The ex-Vice President said: “Voting me in next year’s election is the same thing as bringing back the virtues of the revered nationalist because I will leave no stone unturned in the efforts at bringing back the lost glory of a prosperous Nigeria which was devoid of terrorism, hunger, disunity and all the negatives that have currently bedeviled the country.

“The PDP government which started the Dadin Kowa Dam project will resuscitate the hydro-electric power and irrigation components of the project for maximum benefit of the region and Nigeria as a whole.”

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo with other members of the PDP presidential campaign team

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now