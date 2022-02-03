Ex- Gov, Lamido, warns against zoning

Sule Lamido, a former Governor of Jigawa State has expressed his disapproval for rotational Presidency as the nation gears up for the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Lamido made this call on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV “Politics Today.”

According to him, the agitation for a rotational Presidency into the electoral process was a recipe for disunity and regionalism.

“For how long do we remain blackmailed and held hostage for zoning? When are we going to have a Nigerian president for all Nigerians? The issue of zoning was a one-time thing designed to heal a particular problem, which has been healed. We are now fully reconciled.”

“I don’t believe in regional consensus, either for the south-south, south-east or north. I believe in the Nigeria consensus.

“Those clamouring for this consensus are not in active politics They are people outside the arena. I want people within the area with the same feelings and philosophy, who believe in Nigeria, to come together and come up with a Nigeria consensus. I don’t believe in regional or tribal consensus,” Lamido noted.

The polity has been rife with discourses over which region should provide the next President with the South-East appealing to stakeholders for fairness; the region is yet to produce the President since the return to democracy in 1999.

