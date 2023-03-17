News
Ex- Imo deputy governor regains freedom after 9 days in detention
The former past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Gerald Irona, has been released from the Owerri correctional centre after nine days in detention.
Irona was released from the facility after he was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The ex-deputy governor’s media aide, Walter Duru, confirmed the release of his principal to journalists on Friday.
He was arraigned by the police last week on a three-count charge of treason.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was arraigned for allegedly making treasonable comments against the Imo State government.
He was also accused of converting public property to private use.
Irona, who served as deputy governor during the short-lived Emeka Ihedioha administration in Imo State, was arrested at his home on March 8.
READ ALSO: Court remands Imo ex-deputy governor, Irona, in prison
The charge read: “That you Hon Gerald Irona sometime in January 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri Magistrate District, did conspired with others now at large, to commit felony to wit: treason and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code, cap c 38, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo State.
“That you Hon Gerald Irona sometime in January 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri Magistrate District, did make several utterances to the effect that you will make Imo State ungovernable and immediately afterwards hoodlums levied several attacks on Imo State with intent to intimidate or overawe the governor of Imo State and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 37 of the Criminal Code, cap, c 38, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo State.
“That you Hon Gerald Irona on the 15th day of January, 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri Magistrate District, do converted to your own use two land cruiser jeep (V8 and V6) and one Toyota Hilux vehicle valued four hundred and ninety three million naira property of Imo State Government thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, cap c 38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo State.”
