Court remands Imo ex-deputy governor, Irona, in prison

A Magistrate court in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, has remanded the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Gerald Irona, in prison.

The presiding magistrate, C. N Ezerioha, gave the order having heard the prosecution counsel and defence counsel.

She further said that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Irona was on Wednesday arrested by the state police command at about 10:15am at his residence in Owerri, Imo state.

It was gathered that the former deputy governor was detained at the state police command even after writing a statement and meeting bail conditions.

His Media consultant, Destiny Ugorji, claimed that Irona’s arrest was masterminded by the Imo State government, alleging an attempt to weaken the opposition party in the state.

However, the state government had since denied having a hand in the arrest.

