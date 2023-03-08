Court sacks Benue Labour Party’s deputy governorship candidate

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked Idu Onyiloyi as the Labour Party’s deputy governorship candidate in Benue State.

The judge delivered the ruling in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1853/2022 filed by a member of LP in the state, Ochechi Adejor.

Onyiloyi had reportedly written to the party about the withdrawal of his candidacy.

He also presented a court affidavit to back up his claim.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo held that Onyiloyi would no longer be recognised as the deputy governorship candidate of the party as he had voluntarily withdrawn from the position.

He cited Sections 221, and 222 of the 1999 constitution and Sections 29, 31, 32, 33, and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and, directed the party to forward Adejor’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its new deputy governorship candidate in Benue State.

The judge also asked the INEC to publish his name as the lawful candidate of the party in the state.

The INEC had postponed the governorship election from March 11 to March 18.

