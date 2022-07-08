Ex-Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe, shot while delivering campaign speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, is currently in critical condition after he was shot on Friday morning while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, the country’s PM Fumio Kishida confirmed in a press conference shortly after the incident.

According to Japanese state broadcaster, NHK, Abe who holds the record as Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, is in grave condition after a man opened fire on him while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

“Former PM Abe collapsed while giving a campaign speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate at around 11:30 a.m. local time, ahead of an upper house election this weekend.

“Police said Abe appeared to have been shot from behind with a shotgun,” NHK said.

Another news outlet said the 67-year-old Abe was rushed to hospital but appears to show no vital signs.

“Doctors are doing everything they can at this moment to save Abe

We sincerely hope that former Prime Minister Abe will survive,” the media said.

The suspect believed to be in his 40s, was immediately arrested and detained at the scene, NHK said.

