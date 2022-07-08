Former Japanese PM, Abe, who was shot at campaign ground dies

A former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was earlier shot at a campaign ground is reported to have died.

Abe, who was shot on Friday morning while delivering a campaign speech died at a hospital to which he was taken according to Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK.

The 67-year-old Abe who holds the record as the longest serving prime minister in the Asian country, was shot in the back of the neck by an assailant who opened fire on him while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

The suspected attacker reported to be a man in his 40s, was tackled at the scene and arrested by the police who took him into custody immediately.

A statement by the Japanese Fire Department said Abe sustained wounds on the right side of his neck and left clavicle was in critical condition before giving up the ghost while undergoing surgery.

State officials had earlier said Abe was shot in the neck and chest, causing significant internal bleeding, and was receiving a blood transfusion in attempts to save his life as he was in grave condition.

