Ex-Kaduna Assembly speaker, Jumare dies

A former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ahmed Hassan Jumare, is dead.
A member of the Assembly, Dr. Aminu Shagali, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Jumare died on Tuesday night in Kaduna.
He said: “We regret to announce the demise of our former distinguished Honorable Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly (2013-2015), Hon. Ahmad Hassan Jumare (Branco), who lost his life after a brief illness, May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Paradise.”
The deceased also served as a Political Adviser to former Vice President Namadi Sambo.
Jumare was the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
