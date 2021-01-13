Ex-Kaduna Assembly speaker, Jumare dies

A former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ahmed Hassan Jumare, is dead.

A member of the Assembly, Dr. Aminu Shagali, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Jumare died on Tuesday night in Kaduna.

He said: “We regret to announce the demise of our former distinguished Honorable Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly (2013-2015), Hon. Ahmad Hassan Jumare (Branco), who lost his life after a brief illness, May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Paradise.”

The deceased also served as a Political Adviser to former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Jumare was the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

