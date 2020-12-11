All Kaduna govt employees must test for Covid-19 –Gov El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has declared that all employees of Kaduna State Government must test for Covid-19 virus which has fast spread across the country.

Governor El-Rufai who gave the order on Thursday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye added that no person will be allowed to enter any government office, any hospital, any school, any public facility without mask and maintaining social distancing.

In the statement, Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is experience a rising rate of Covid-19 infections, warning that government is considering several options to manage the situation.

Governor El-Rufai also noted in the release that citizens must enable the state contain the situation without imposing another fresh lockdown by practicing Covid-19 prevention protocols such as wearing facemasks and avoiding crowded places and large gatherings.

The statement quoted Governor El-Rufai as saying that ‘’by August and September, we were down to 1%, 2%, 3% infection rates from samples we tested. Now, we are hovering between 20% and 35%.

“The rate of infections surging and we have now decided that every employee of Kaduna State Government must be tested and no person will be allowed to enter any government office, any hospital, any school, any public facility without mask and maintaining social distancing,’’ he warned.

As part of the measures for managing the situation, Governor El-Rufai said the state will ‘’bring back mobile courts to enforce the wearing of masks because if we don’t do that, these infections will continue to rise and will affect the lives and livelihoods of our people.’’

“If people refuse to wear masks and observe social distancing, we will consider locking down the state once again. Nobody wants that. We know the impact of that on lives and livelihoods, but we must save lives first,’’ he said.

The statement appealed to the people of Kaduna State that ‘’Covid-19 is real, it has not gone; it is still there, and it is still a clear and present danger to the lives and livelihoods of our people.’’

