El-Rufai warns of second covid-19 lockdown, as Kaduna cases reach 30% daily

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, warned that a second covid-19 lockdown will be imposed in the state, due to the high rate of COVID-19 Infections.

Kaduna State has been recording 30 percent new COVID-19 infections daily in the last two months.

According to El-Rufai, if nothing is done to contain the rising rate of the infections in the state, the entire state’s system will be taken over by the virus

He lamented that safety measures put in place by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have been neglected by some residents, hence the reason for another lockdown soon.

El-Rufai further said that a mandatory COVID-19 test has been scheduled for all employees of the state government, adding that the test must be adhered to as it is part of the efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

El-Rufai also warned residents ahead of the Christmas festivities, to celebrate with caution, by avoiding large gatherings, wearing their facemasks always, and adhering to other safety measures that will prevent them from contracting COVID-19 during and after the festivities.

Further, a former Minister of State for Health, Dr Idi Hong, urged people of the state to live responsibly and be mindful of the dangers that lie ahead, explaining that the second phase of COVID-19 is more deadly than the first one.

