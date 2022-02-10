Ex-Kogi lawmaker, Melaye, slams regulatory agencies for distribution of adulterated fuel

A Kogi West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has criticised the regulatory agencies for the supply and distribution of adulterated petrol across the country.

Melaye spoke via a tweet on Thursday, while warning that a similar occurrence with aviation fuel might lead to disastrous consequences.

“This country na wa!! You can imagine this corrupt fuel being aviation fuel which is possible.

“What happened to quality control, the standard organization of Nigeria and other quality assurance mechanisms in place.

“Na God dey protect us for this country. And nobody is resigning,” Melaye tweeted.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Wednesday revealed the companies responsible for the supply of adulterated petrol in the country.

According to the NNPC, the companies culpable for the fiasco were: MRS, MT Bow, Pioneer, LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium MT Tom Hilde; Oando MT Elka Apollon; and Duke Oil MT Nord Gainer.

Mele Kyari, the NNPC Managing Director clarified that quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem, and G&G conducted tests before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specifications.

