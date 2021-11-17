Melaye throws weight behind direct primaries, blasts critics (VIDEO)

Dino Melaye a former senator in the 8th National Assembly on Wednesday supported the new mandate on direct primaries while criticising some governors who were in opposition.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Senate recently passed the harmonized version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which allowed for direct primaries as a means of returning democracy to the people.

However, some governors have announced their displeasure at the mandate.

Some governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) kicked against the move, calling on the lawmakers to reverse the law.

In a video posted via his verified Facebook account, Dino supported the decision while explaining that it was a more transparent system of electing leaders.

He said, “I know that many governors are against direct primaries but I am not against it because democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people.

“But ‘Delegatocracy’ is a government of the delegates by the delegates for the delegates and this should not be made to determine the collective interest of the people.

“Democracy is also not ‘greedocracy’. Greedocray is a government of the greedy by the greedy and for the greedy. It is time for us to take democracy back to the people who are the owners of the government.

“Government is not owned by the people in power but Nigerians.”

