Ex-militants write Buhari, want oil firm’s license revoked

Ex-militants in Odidi Federated Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have written to President Muhammadu Buhari to revoke the oil mining license given to Neconde Energy Company Limited to operate OML 42.

The ex-militants disclosed this in a statement signed by an ex-militant leader, Don Banky on Monday, and declared that the Odidi Flow Station would remain shut until the needful was done to address the lingering issues.

According to Banky, the letter to the President to revoke the oil mining licence given to the Chief Executive Officer of Neconde Energy Company Limited, Mr Ernest Obiejesi, had become imperative in view of the level of underdevelopment in Odidi and other host communities since the firm took over the facility.

He further argued that Neconde’s only visible agenda “is to impoverish the people as there are too many unresolved and lingering issues between the host communities and Neconde Energy Company Limited in the facility.”

The ex-militant leader also appealed to President Buhari to order the urgent relocation of the floating dockyard back to Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State

Banky, in the statement, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as chief security officer of the state, not to see their actions as disrespectful, adding that they have been pushed to the wall by Neconde Energy Company Limited and were left with no other choice but to fight for their economic survival as a people.

