Ex-PDP governors can’t walk the streets as I do without being stoned by people —Oshiomhole

Former Edo State governor and sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has challenged governors who served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to walk freely on the streets.

Oshiomhole said that a former PDP governor would hardly dare do so without being stoned by the people.

He made the claim on Thursday when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

The former APC chairman said, “If you play back the PDP mega rally, the flagoff and see the reaction when their new member entered. People are like – hired as they were, who is this?

“Now look at when I entered the University of Benin stadium. Look at the reaction of the ordinary people. You must have watched or I will show you the video. When I walked down the streets of Benin. How many of PDP former governors, whether in this state or in any other state, can walk freely without people stoning them?”

Oshiomhole as the governor of Edo State played a major role four years ago to make sure current Governor Godwin Obaseki became his successor.

The duo, today, are political enemies and in different political parties.

Obaseki, who contested under the APC four years ago is currently seeking re-election under PDP and his major rival who contested under PDP, Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the APC governorship candidate.

Ize-Iyamu, who was fiercely castigated and called names by Oshiomhole then, is now the former APC chairman’s anointed candidate in the Edo governorship election holding this Saturday, September 19.

