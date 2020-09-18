Nigerian govt soon to begin PH-Maiduguri rail construction

The construction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri axis of the eastern rail line would commence after the Lagos-Ibadan rail project is delivered in December, the Nigerian government announced on Thursday.

The new rail development would, however, get the ratification of the Federal Executive Council before works tee off, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi said in a statement released by his aide, Taiye Edeni, in Abuja.

Government also plans to simultaneously execute the construction of the Kano-Maradi section and the Ibadan-Kano segment of the Lagos to Kano rail line.

“We have sent to the cabinet the request for approval of two railway contracts, Port Harcourt-Bonny to Maiduguri.

“If that is awarded, that will be the next assignment for the Ministry of Transportation and also the Kano-Maradi line, which passes through Kano, Dutse, Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibiya, Maradi,” Mr Amaechi said.

He disclosed that a borrowing plan to fund Lagos to Calabar rail construction contract was also in the pipeline.

According to him, significant progress had not been made in the building of the Apapa Station of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line because its development began not long ago.

On Wednesday, the minister issued contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project a deadline to complete the project by December.

