I can proudly campaign today because I never ‘misused power’ as governor —Oshiomhole

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, assured the people of Edo State on Sunday the party would consolidate on his developmental strides if its candidate was elected on September 19.

He stated this during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign rally at Udaba and Anegbette, Etsako Central local government area of the state.

Oshiomhole said Governor Godwin Obaseki had not lived up to the confidence reposed in him in terms of projects’ execution.

The former governor assured the people of Udaba and Anegbette that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu would complete the road projects he started in their area if elected as governor of the state.

Oshiomhole said: “I am proud that we did not misuse power, hence, I will not be able to campaign for good governance today.

“Ize-Iyamu will bring good governance to the people of this area that is why I am supporting him to be elected as Edo governor.

“I have memories of how the major road leading to this community was very bad and not accessible.

“But my administration fixed the road to reduce the hardship of the people. However, some parts of the road need to be extended to other parts of this council.”

He urged the electorate to use their voter cards to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state for neglecting them for the past three years.

