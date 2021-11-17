Ex-wife of convicted Russian senator dies in London home

The ex-wife of a former Russian senator who was jailed for organizing contract killings was found dead in her London home last Friday.

The deceased, Irina Izmestieva, also known as Irina Ford, was reportedly found lifeless on the couch of her £10million Kensington apartment by her shocked friends.

Daily Mail reports that the mother of two moved to the United Kingdom in 2007 and was once pictured at an event with Prince Harry in 2012.

Her former husband, Igor, was sentenced to life imprisonment for contract murders 13 years ago.

READ ALSO: Russian plane crashes in Turkey, eight killed

A leading Russian living in London, Evgeny Chichvarkin, on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation of Irina’s death.

She said: “I very much hope that the UK special services will investigate this matter thoroughly and thoroughly and perhaps one day, we will find out what happened.

“In recent years, Irina Izmestieva has been an active participant in a property dispute that I do not have the right to disclose.

“In another twist of this dispute, she was found dead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now