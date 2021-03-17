Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1. Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature, three years after launch



Social media giant Facebook has announced intent to shut down its Watch Party feature come April.

This comes barely three years after launch of the video streaming plug which allows people to watch videos on Facebook together in real time.

Facebook revealed this in its recent mail to users on Tuesday, March 16, explaining that users will no longer be able to create or view watch parties across Pages, profiles or Groups.

The mail reads: “We are sending you this email because you have previously hosted a watch party on Facebook. We would like to inform you that starting April 16, 2021, Watch Party will no longer be available on Facebook.

“This means that you will no longer be able to create or view watch parties across Pages, profiles or Groups, and all previous watch parties will no longer be available to rewatch.

“If you would like to download your past Watch Party posts or comments, please click the link below for more information. Your data will be available for download through April 15, 2021.”

Tech Trivia: The first cybercrime accident was recorded in what year

A. 1891

B. 1981

C. 1881

D. 1991

Answer: See end of post.

2. Delivery startup Quench secures funding to expand portfolio



Deliveries startup Quench, operating a South African-based app has raised an undisclosed amount of funding.

The funding, according to reports, will help it build brand awareness and establish more partnerships across the country.

The 5 year old startup provides same-day delivery of groceries, food, medication and alcohol to customers in major centres across South Africa.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia

The startup has seen significant growth over the last year given the effects of COVID-19, expanding from being an alcohol delivery platform to also delivering other items.

It has now secured funding from Imvelo Ventures, a South African venture capital firm founded by Capitec Bank and Empowerment Capital Investment Partners.

3. Orange Social Venture Prize opens call for applications in Africa



The Orange Social Venture Prize has opened applications for the 11th edition of the prize.

The prize in Africa and the Middle East is the window through which mobile operator Orange seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of Africa and support innovation and entrepreneurship.

For over nine years, the prize has been awarded to innovative projects by startups, based on technologies that have a positive societal impact in Africa and the Middle East.

The award considers startups in the fields of education, healthcare, e-commerce and agriculture, or that help to meet sustainable development goals.

In 2021, in addition to the International Grand Prize which rewards three winners with prizes of between EUR25,000 (US$30,000) and EUR10,000 (US$12,000), Orange is also offering the International Women’s Prize with a value of EUR20,000 (US$24,000).

Tech Trivia Answer: 1981

Ian Murphy was the first person convicted of a cyber crime in 1981. He hacked into the AT&T network and changed the internal clock to charge off-hours rates at peak times.

He received 1,000 hours of community service and 2.5 years of probation, a mere slap on the wrist compared to today’s penalties, and was the inspiration for the movie Sneakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions