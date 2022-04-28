FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk promise to buy Facebook and delete it?

CLAIM:

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by Elon Musk is currently going viral. According to the screenshot, the multi-billionaire vowed to delete Twitter after buying it, and do same for Facebook.

VERDICT: False

FULL STORY:

The screenshot was shared by a Facebook page, Amebo Hub, and it is being circulated on WhatsApp.

According to the screenshot, Musk would delete the microblogging platform, and proceed to also buy Facebook and do the same.

The tweet reads, “Now that I bought Twitter,I will delete it. FB is next. Go outside and enjoy your life”

The post on Amebo Hub which has over 4,500 followers, as at the time of this report had 11 likes, while the screenshot is being shared on WhatsApp.

Elon Musk buys Twitter

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk recently secured 100 percent stake at the microblogging platform, Twitter, in a deal worth $44 billion.

The South African-born billionaire businessman completed the takeover of Twitter, on Monday, after he had initially acquired a 9.1 percent stake in the company.

After finalizing the deal, Musk promised to introduce new features for Twitter users.

VERIFICATION

According to the screenshot, the tweet was purportedly made by Musk on April 25, 2022. Ripples Nigeria went through Musk’s timeline on the said date, but did not find the tweet.

Also, the report is not on any mainstream media platform. It is possible that the screenshot was doctored. The claim is False.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

