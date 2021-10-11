Politics
Falana charges youths to get involved in politics
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), on Monday charged Nigerian youths to get more involved in politics.
Falana, who made the call during the 2021 Felabration Symposium held in Lagos, declared that youths have the capacity to contribute more to the progress of the country.
Felabration is an annual music festival initiated by Yeni Kuti in memory of her late father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, in 1998.
He said: “Nigerian youths need to get engaged politically. They have roles to play in the struggle for a new Nigeria.”
