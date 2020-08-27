Falana writes CBN to explain spending of N338bn COVID-19 fund

Femi Falana (SAN) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide detailed information on how the N338.6 billion COVID-19 fund was spent.

The Lagos-based senior lawyer and human rights activist made the request in a letter dated August 17, 2020 and received at the CBN on August 18.

The letter is titled ‘Request for detailed information on beneficiaries of N338.66bn Coronavirus (COVID-19) Intervention Funds disbursed across various sectors in Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online report relating to the disbursement of the sum of the sum of N338.6bn as COVID-19 intervention funds to beneficiaries across Nigerian states.

“Since the report did not capture the details of persons who benefitted from the disbursement of the funds, we hereby request in line with Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act that you avail us with the details of the disbursement,” the letter read in part.

In its response, the CBN told Falana in a letter dated August 26, 2020, that it would require some time to provide him with the information he asked for.

The CBN response to Falana’s letter was signed by the director of corporate secretariat/secretary to the board, John Onojah.

“We refer to your letter dated August 17, 2020 on the above matter and wish to inform you that the request is being processed and we will revert to you as soon as possible,” CBN reply partly read.

