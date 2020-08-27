ICPC arrests 25 FRSC, VIO officials over drivers’ licence fraud

No fewer than 25 officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), and Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority, (MVLA), have been arrested by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission, ICPC.

They were all arrested by officials of the ICPC over their alleged complicity in a drivers’ license and vehicle particulars fraud which was recently uncovered by the anti-graft agency.

The commission in a statement that was signed by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka C. Oguguaa, on Thursday, said the officials were apprehended in Lagos, alongside other persons that were involved in the fraud.

According to Oguguaa, the suspects were arrested during an operation that was conducted by ICPC officials in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ License Centres in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), and the FRSC.

“Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State.

“The Commission received information that the officials connive with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licenses and vehicle particulars are processed.

“Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.

“The officials have been granted administrative bail by the Commission and would be arraigned in court when investigations have been concluded.

“This exercise is a continuous one and similar operations will be carried out in other centres in order to rid motor licensing administration of fraud being perpetrated on the public”, the statement added.

