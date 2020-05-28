ICPC begins probe into alleged fraud in management of COVID-19 funds, palliatives

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Thursday it had commenced an investigation into the alleged corruption in the management of COVID-19 funds and palliatives.

The commission’s Director of Operations, Akeem Lawal, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting of stakeholders titled: “COVID-19 Funds Management and Monitoring,” said the ICPC was probing alleged fraud by some participating public institutions in the release and distribution of grains from the strategic food reserve.

Others include alleged infractions in the procurement of COVID-19 palliatives and logistics, and community enlightenment activities.

The ICPC official also accused some state governments of using the COVID-19 pandemic to financially exploit the local government councils.

According to him, there were also cases of diversion of COVID-19 logistics and contingency emergency fund into a personal account.

Lawal said: “In all cases of infraction, culprits will be investigated and prosecuted.”

He added that the ICPC was monitoring the distribution of money and food under the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme and the Home School Feeding Programme.

He said the commission’s intervention in the COVID-19 fund management was pursuant to its corruption prevention, enforcement, and public sensitization mandate.

He stressed that the aim of the intervention was to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the funds as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

