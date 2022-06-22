Politics
Fani-Kayode raises alarm on planned defection of 22 APC senators to PDP
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on Wednesday that at least 22 Senators have perfected plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming weeks.
Fani-Kayode, who stated this on his verified Twitter handle, said the affected Senators were unhappy because they were denied the party’s ticket for the 2023 elections.
He urged the APC leaders to act fast or risk a mass exodus from the party with just eight months to the next general elections.
The ex-minister wrote: “22 APC Senators are threatening to decamp to PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate.
“This is serious and something must be done to prevent it. Many are concerned and we urge our able National Chairman & National Secretary to reach them. We cannot afford to lose them.”
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode dismisses rumours on Buhari, Northern governors’ conspiracy against Tinubu
The ruling party has lost at least seven key members to PDP in the last few weeks.
The defectors included Senators Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi) Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Dauda Jika (Bauchi), Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo).
